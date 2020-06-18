Volunteers paint mural on Akron street to support Black Lives Matter movement

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Volunteers painted a Black Lives Matter mural on a street in Akron Thursday. SkyFOX flew over the mural this afternoon.

Organizers told FOX 8 that they went to the city of Akron to share their idea for they mural and worked together to establish a location. They decided on North Howard Street.

Currently, the mural depicts large red and black letters reading “Black Lives Matter.” Organizers say they are working with local artists to paint African artwork on top of the lettering.

The mural was created to support the Black Lives Matter movement that is very prevalent across the United States and Northeast Ohio at this time.

Demonstrations erupted across the country just over three weeks in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day after an officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. The three other officers at the scene — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. All four were fired.

Protesters have also assembled in the name of Rayshard Brooks, 27, who was fatally shot by police outside a Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta on Friday.

Prosecutors say Garrett Rolfe shot Brooks after the 27-year-old black man grabbed a Taser and ran, firing it from too far away to reach the white officer, the prosecutor said. Plus, the Taser had already been fired twice, so it was empty and no longer a threat. Rolfe is also accused kicking him and not giving him medical attention for more than two minutes.

Garrett Rolfe faces 11 charges, including felony murder, in connection to Brooks’ death. An aggravated assault charge has been filed against a second officer, Devin Brosnan, who the district attorney said stood on Brooks’ shoulder as he struggled for his life.

Floyd and Brooks are just two of the African Americans who have received national attention in the past few weeks. Black Lives Matter protests have also been held in the name of Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by officers who burst into her Kentucky home, and Desmond Franklin, who was killed by an off-duty Cleveland officer in April.