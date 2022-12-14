** Watch prior coverage in the player above of Catholic Charities’ Thanksgiving meal event at St. Augustine Hunger Center in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Catholic Charities Diocese of Cleveland is calling for Christmas Day volunteers who want to help the community with “their time, service and kindness on this holiday.”

The charity’s annual Christmas Hot Meals program runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, at St. Augustine Hunger Center, 1400 Howard Ave.

The charity will be serving and delivering meals upon request, which include ham, yams, green beans or corn, mashed potatoes, a dinner roll, juice, coffee and a brownie or cookie.

The charity asks volunteers who want to help prepare and serve food at the hunger center arrive at about 9 a.m. and are welcome to stay until about 2 p.m. for clean-up.

To request a meal to be delivered to your home, fill out the form on the charity’s website or email holidays@ccdocle.org. Meal requests will be accepted until noon on Friday, Dec. 23.