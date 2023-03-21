THOMPSON, Ohio (WJW) – The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding an elderly woman who went missing last week.

According to the sheriff’s office, 76-year-old Susan Taylor left her Sidley Road home in Thompson early Friday morning without her vehicle, phone or other personal belongings.

Photo courtesy Geauga County Sheriff’s Office

Now, the sheriff’s office is looking for volunteers to help search a wilderness area of Thompson for the missing woman.

The volunteers will be needed for Wednesday morning. They will need to meet at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 16550 Rock Creek Road, to check in between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Volunteers must be 18 and older and have a valid photo ID. They also must be able to walk through thick marsh and wetland terrain, so bring proper clothes.

The sheriff’s office says the search must be done on foot, so don’t bring ATVs, horse or other animals.

Learn more about the search here.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts should contact the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office at 440-286-1234.