Volunteers needed to help clean up downtown businesses destroyed by vandals and looters

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Violent protesters left a trail of destruction in downtown Cleveland on Saturday as they made their way through the city.

The day started with peaceful demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, but it didn’t take long before the vandalism and looting started.

Downtown Cleveland Residents is now recruiting volunteers to help with the clean up efforts once the city’s curfew is lifted tomorrow. Anyone who wants to lend a hand can come to the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument at 11 a.m.

Tomorrow at 11 a.m. at the Soldier's & Sailors' Monument we are looking to organize some of our amazing members, neighbors and friends to help clean up the damage created tonight.



Businesses in the downtown area were targeted throughout the night. Heinen’s grocery store on Euclid Avenue suffered major damage and is now closed indefinitely.

This video was taken by a witness who watched as people smashed out windows.

CVS pharmacy was also hit by looters who ransacked the store. SkyFOX was hovering overhead as dozens ran in and out with whatever they could grab.

Mayor Frank Jackson and Police Chief Calvin Williams condemned their actions.

“We are disheartened by the turn of events from a peaceful expression of First Amendment rights to outright lawlessness and attacks on Cleveland Police officer and firefighters,” they wrote in a joint statement.

They also asked business owners impacted to respect the current curfew and wait until Sunday to check on their properties. The City of Cleveland plans to work closely with the Downtown Cleveland Alliance to address the vandalism.

