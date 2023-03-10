CLEVELAND (WJW) — Calling all volunteers eager to help distribute Easter meals.

The Catholic Charities is currently preparing to distribute up to 10,000 meals during its annual Easter Hot Meals event in the Bishop William M. Cosgrove Center at 1736 Superior Avenue in Cleveland.

Volunteers are needed to deliver meals during the event on Easter Day, April 9.

Deliveries will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Barons Arena at 5310 Hauserman Road and go on until all meals are delivered.

Click here if you are interested in volunteering.

Anyone requesting a meal can, click here, email holidays@ccdocle.org or call 216.377.3725. Catholic Charities is accepting meal delivery requests until noon on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.