Volunteers needed: St. Augustine Hunger Center to feed 15,000 during annual Christmas Hot Meals

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Volunteers are needed at the St. Augustine Hunger Center for their annual Christmas Hot Meals.

They are planning to feed 15,000 during the event on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the hunger center at 1400 Howard Ave. in Cleveland.

Drivers are also needed to deliver meals to people experiencing homelessness or anyone homebound in surrounding communities. Deliveries start at 10 a.m.

If you’re interested in volunteering or are in need of a meal, click here or call 216-377-3725.