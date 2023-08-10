Editor’s Note: The video above is about the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.

PENINSULA, Ohio (WJW) – Making Christmas magic takes a village, and Santa needs lots of helpers for this year’s North Pole Adventure.

The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad and Santa are recruiting volunteers who embrace the spirit of the season.

Positions are available from November 8th to December 21st.

CVSR says volunteering won’t get you on the ‘Nice List,’ but it can help.

“Whether you have a knack for leading song and laughter as one of Santa’s beloved elves, enjoy spreading joy as a North Pole Postmaster, or possess that jolly charisma as Santa himself, we have a role that suits your talents,” CVSR wrote in a press release.

“Imagine being part of something truly magical while creating lasting memories for children and adults alike.”

To secure your spot on Santa’s team, click here or call CVSR Volunteer manager at 1-800-468-4070.