Volunteers meet to search for missing couple

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW)– Search efforts continue on Friday for two people who have been missing for more than a week.

Nathan Orono, 20, and Alaina Camacho, 18, were last seen on Feb. 1 at Orono’s apartment complex on O’Neil Boulevard in Lorain. Both families said this is out of character.

Camacho’s car, a gold 2004 Honda Accord with Ohio license plate GTD 9555, is also missing.

Cleveland police are investigating since Camacho is a Cleveland resident. Earlier this week, national group Texas EquuSearch and Recovery joined the search.

Volunteers will meet at Centre of Sheffield shopping center at 10 a.m. Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5400.