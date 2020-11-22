Volunteers at Bedford church pass out Thanksgiving meals at drive-thru event

BEDFORD, Ohio (WJW) — Messiah International Ministries is making sure those in need can still enjoy a nice Thanksgiving meal.

The church is hosting a drive-thru style event on Sunday to hand out boxed dinners.

The giveaway started at 12:30 p.m. at 98 Center Road in Bedford. Masks are required.

