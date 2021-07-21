Voluntary recall for potential Listeria contamination of muffin products

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The FDA published a voluntary recall on Tuesday of Give and Go Prepared Foods (U.S.A.) Corporation with multiple brands of muffins for potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.











Product photos courtesy of the FDA

The listed products are sold at gas stations and grocery stores nationwide. Brands included in the recall are Uncle Wally’s Twin Muffins, The Worthy Crumb, Stop n Shop, 7-Eleven, Freshness Guaranteed, Great Value and Marketside products.

Products recalled:

Courtesy of the FDA

Courtesy of the FDA

Courtesy of the FDA

They say they became aware of the potential contamination through an environmental monitoring program and have not received any reports of illness related to the issue.

Out of an abundance of caution, consumers who have these products should immediately dispose of the products and not eat them.

According to the FDA, a Listeria infection can cause symptoms such as: high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. The infection can sometimes be fatal in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. It can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

To obtain more information about the recall, you can call the company at 1-844-366-1171.