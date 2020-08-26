Volleyball players, coaches, band members in Kirtland quarantined after student tests positive for coronavirus

KIRTLAND, Ohio (WJW) – Kirtland Local Schools superintendent alerted parents Tuesday about a positive coronavirus test for a student who is on the volleyball team and a member of the band at the high school.

According to Superintendent Chad VanArnhem, the Lake County Health Department says all players and coaches on the varsity and junior varsity volleyball teams will be placed in quarantine.

A band instructor and members of the band will also be required to quarantine.

The quarantine will last through September 5.

The Lake County Health Department is contacting the people affected.

The superintendent tells FOX 8 Kevin Freeman the team scrimmaged with Mayfield High School Wednesday.

Eight members of that team have tested positive for coronavirus.