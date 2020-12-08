‘Void that will last a lifetime’: Painesville Police Department mourns sudden passing of sergeant and father of three

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – 44-year-old father of three and Painesville Police Sergeant Russell Tuttle Jr. is being remembered following his sudden passing.

According to his obituary, Tuttle died Monday at TriPoint Medical Center in Concord Township.

The Painesville Police Department said he had suffered a brief illness.

Sgt. Tuttle had been with the Painesville Police Department for more than 21 years.

“There are really no words to describe this type of loss. When you lose a great person and friend like Russ, there becomes a great void in our lives. This is one void that will last a lifetime,” Painesville police wrote in a Facebook post.

“Russ was a proud husband to Donielle and father to Ethan, Austin, and Caden,” the department stated in the post.

His obituary says Tuttle loved going camping and four-wheeling with his boys.

Both the Kent and Eastlake Police Departments offered their condolences and an end of watch for Tuttle, thanking him for his service.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, December 11, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church, 508 Mentor Avenue in Painesville.

Friends will be received from 12:00 – 1:00 PM, before the service, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Russ’ name to Painesville F.O.P. Lodge 66 North State St. Painesville or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church 250 Bowhall Rd., Painesville.