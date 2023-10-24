CLEVELAND (WJW) — The U.S. Census Bureau says over 41% of businesses in Ohio are owned by women. Recent statistics confirm Cleveland specifically shows an impressive growth in small businesses led by women.

Many of them continue to climb by using local resources to help them maintain growth and stability.

In this Voices of Unity segment, Fox 8’s Jennifer Jordan introduces us to a program whose mission is to help women entrepreneurs flourish.

The Economic and Community Development Institute is a national organization that supports the women’s business centers of Ohio. It serves as a micro-lender for small businesses, dedicated to eliminating obstacles for women, like access to capital.

Vice-President of Entrepreneurial Programs Nicole Liatos said ECDI provides resources, training and access to capital for companies in a wide array of fields, from food service to professional services.

ECDI is inviting the public to help celebrate and uplift local entrepreneurs during their annual fundraiser, “In the Company of Women.”

The fundraiser will be held Thursday, Oct. 26.