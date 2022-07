CLEVELAND (WJW) She is known to many as a Zumba instructor and life coach, but Nike Olabisi Green is also curating high-energy spaces for women to find wellness right here in Cleveland.

As an extension of her company, Nola Movement, Nike is creating wellness from the inside out. She invites women to not only read, but think critically, have a discussion and see the world from another woman’s point of view.

