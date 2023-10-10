CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Cleveland barber is giving kids and adults with special needs something many people take for granted; a haircut.

Eric Calhoun, the owner of Calhoun’s Creative Cutz, said his Northeast Ohio business was created organically. Now it’s mobile, taking his shampoo and shears on the road.

“He has no access to the outside help whatsoever. Everybody that he deals with comes to us,” Caregiver and Mother Margaret Washington said.

Margaret Washington of South Euclid is the caregiver of her son Bradford Warner.

The 44-year-old suffered a stroke, paralyzing his left side. And a recent bad fall, resulted in a medical condition called compartment syndrome, where blood supply is cut off to certain parts of his body, confining him to a wheelchair.

“I lost my mobility,” Bradford said.

With no ramp outside their home, Bradford and his mother rely on doctors and nurses to come to them.

Calhoun’s Creative Cutz is a small mobile company that provides an array of services designed to meet the unique grooming needs of people with disabilities in their own, personal environments.

Calhoun started cutting hair while enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He provided haircuts to servicemen on the USS Kirk in the late 70s and early 80s.

Eventually becoming licensed, Calhoun went on to work for big-name salons and barber shops. His wife Dyuanna said his unique approach to working with clients created a niche no other barber could provide.

“Eric would take the clients that some of the other stylists would say take that person. unfortunately, they may have been living with a disability and taking a bit longer time,” Dyuanna said.

When his employer changed ownership, the husband and wife duo started their own business working from their home during the pandemic. They then became mobile and began traveling to clients that include disabled veterans, children with autism and seniors.

The Calhouns also service clients at the Cleveland VA, group homes and long-term rehabilitation care facilities.

“I just have to be understanding and treating them just like anybody else. they’re no different, they just so happen to be in a wheelchair,” Calhoun said.

