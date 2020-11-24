Voices of Unity: Spoken word for social justice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A Cleveland woman is living proof, she says, that poetry has the power to heal and save lives. She overcame a life of poverty and is now using spoken word as a tool for social justice.
FOX 8’s Jennifer Jordan has the story in the video above.
