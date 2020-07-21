Voices of Unity: Share your photos of community members coming together

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The year 2020 is going to be remembered as a year of drastic change, from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to rallies and sometimes rioting in the streets protesting racial injustice.

With that in mind, we here at Fox 8 News are striving to find uplifting stories of togetherness.

This Voices of Unity project is headed by our Wayne Dawson.

If you know of people or organizations working together to make our world a better place in which to live, send your ideas to tips@fox8.com. Please use the subject line “Voices of Unity.”

Or, if you have photos of community members coming together, hit the ‘submit’ button below to share your story/contact information. If you’re on mobile, go ahead and email the photo and information to tips@fox8.com.

Warrensville Heights High School Black Lives Matter Mural(FOX 8 photo)

Cleveland Black Lives Matter mural

Cleveland deputy police chief, other officers kneel with protesters

