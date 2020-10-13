Voices of Unity: Rock Hall exhibit has unique message of unity through music

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has a unique message of unity through music.
Someone once said music is a means of bringing people together, but it’s also a way of conveying important messages.
That’s what the Rock Hall is doing with its latest exhibit focusing on the fight for racial equality.
Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson has more.
