Voices of Unity: Refugees escape wars and violence for a future in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It’s difficult to find a sense of home away from the only one you know.

A refugee and immigrant resettlement agency called US Together is welcoming newcomers to Cleveland and helping them use their skills and talents to launch businesses across the area.

Since December, two immigrant-owned businesses have opened their doors in the Kamm’s Corners neighborhood.

“We’re hoping that maybe there will be more in the future,” said Tiffany Baccus of US Together.

US Together assists refugees and immigrants escaping wars and violence, among other concerns, to find safety by resettling in Ohio.

Baccus is the program coordinator for the agency’s microenterprise development program which provides training and support for eligible clients to develop and expand small businesses.

Since 2018, the program provided $40,000 in start-up capital and credit-building loans for nearly 27 entrepreneurs.

“Refugees, there is a loss of identity they are displaced they are fleeing persecution,” she said. “I think it’s really important for them when they settle here in the United States to really feel like it’s their community.”

Habesha Ethiopian and Eritrean Restaurant and Asia Star Clothing and Houseware are located just a few doors down from one another on Lorain Avenue.

Both were assisted through US Together development program.

“The business is launched to fill the gap that the refugees, especially Asian and African refugees, they were looking for such kind of items and it was not available in the area,” Navidullah Raheen, co-owner Asia Star Clothing and Houseware.

Navidullah Raheen, originally from Afghanistan said he was fleeing danger before resettling with assistance from US Together which helped him open up shop in February. The business features home goods including rugs, curtains, and traditional clothing from various countries.

“We would like to welcome everyone at least to come and have a look and know about other cultures because these Asian and African now part of this neighborhood and part of this community,” he said.

Bridging the gap of understanding through language is the mission of Cleveland-based Equity Languages and Employment Services.

Owner Harerimana Victor has been in the U.S. for two years.

He said the business also recently launched with assistance from US Together and will focus on translation and employment services.

“In Cleveland here there’s more than 200 Congolese families,” said Victor. “I’m from Democratic Republic of Congo but I lived in Uganda for 20 years. “I’ve never been to any other part of the United States I know Cleveland as America so this is my whole world.”

Inside Al Ameera Spa in North Olmsted, artist Kubra Alhilali made nearly every surface from the walls to tables her canvas for colorful murals. Alhilali said she paints about her native Iraq.

“I add also English letter because now I’m Iraq-American artist so that’s very important for me to mix between the Arabic culture and American,” she said.

Alhilali said US Together helped with social media, expanded her network to attract more clients while working toward the goal of opening her own gallery cafe featuring middle eastern designs and artists.

“My message in all my paintings it’s about peace, love, and passion about life,” said Alhilali. “…We was waiting, my family and me more than 10 years to come here so after 10 years we come here, eight years ago for better life, better, future more opportunities.”

Baccus said the goal is to provide support, so talented newcomers can realize their dreams in Cleveland.

“I think we need to be careful and not take too much credit. These people come with a lot of skills and talents of their own,” she said. “They have faced so many obstacles before coming to this country and to see them realizing their dream here in the United States where their family is safe and they’re building a new home I just can’t describe how happy I am that I can be a small part of that.”

