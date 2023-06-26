CLEVELAND (WJW) — Are you the type of person who loves a good remodeling project, but have trouble finding the perfect piece to tie a room together?

A business in the St. Clair-Superior neighborhood might be your answer.

Jessica Davis is the owner of Rebuilders Xchange (RBX).

“Some call me a matchmaker,” she said. “Not me, but Rebuilders Xchange. And so what we’re doing is just finding people who have material and then pairing it up with people who need the material.”

The material could be anything from sinks and church pews to doors and pianos — items she and local vendors aim to keep out of landfills.

“What that means is we have over 800 people who bring in material,” she said. “And when it sells, we pay them 50 percent.”

Then, customers transform it.

At Batuqui in Chagrin Falls, the bar paneling downstairs and the door upstairs came from RBX, for example. An old phone booth was incorporated into an arcade for City Brewery, she said. Movie set designers also come to RBX looking for the perfect pieces.

Davis believes it’s unnatural to just throw things away, a resourcefulness learned early on from her parents and grandfather.

It’s a circular economy that Davis says supports the environment and allows Northeast Ohio vendors to create an income, all because they saw value where others did not.

“They have that vision, then we…do our little thing where we inventory it, put the labels on it, so it’s successful and price tag it,” Davis said. “And then the customers are the ones who envisioned it in a completely different way. The tonnage of material that we’ve moved…it really is insane.”