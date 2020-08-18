Voices of Unity: Local cellist hoping music video will help create harmony in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — We all know that music can heal, but it also has the power to unify.

Fox 8’s Alex Stokes has more on the mission of local cellist, Alan Harrel, including the music video he hopes will create harmony in Cleveland.

The year 2020 is going to be remembered as a year of drastic change, from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to rallies and sometimes rioting in the streets protesting racial injustice. With that in mind, we here at Fox 8 News are striving to find uplifting stories of togetherness as part of our Voices of Unity project.

If you know of people or organizations working together to make our world a better place in which to live, send your ideas to tips@fox8.com. Please use the subject line “Voices of Unity.”

