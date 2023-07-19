CLEVELAND (WJW) — What’s better than live music playing as the sun goes down? For Thomas Fox, the answer is “nothing.”

“How could you not want to see live music, fresh air over the sunset? That in itself is beautiful,” said Fox, Founder and President of Greyt Culture, an independent arts collaborative based in Cleveland.

Fox is bringing that sunset music experience to the city for the 13th time with Greyt Culture’s Golden Hour Concert Series. The concert’s design connects creatives with those who create.

Typically, the events are on local, private rooftops. On July 21, Fox is taking Golden Hour to Cleveland’s North Coast Harbor.

“The first feature is the most subtle. It’s like you and I talking right now. It’s a talk. It’s a podcast, specifically on technology,” Fox said. “Then we move into a slightly elevated music feature. It’s usually, you know, more of an acoustic act, and then we go from there into the sunset feature, which is the main event and the largest booking that we have for the party. That starts at about 7:30 p.m. and goes until about nine. The lighting show is the sunset and it feels so magical.”

Apostle Jones, Cleveland’s funky, soul ‘n’ rock band, will bring their eclectic sound as the opening act.

In jest, members Mikey Silas and Charde Young called Fox “the plug” in the city’s music scene, but they said the impact of an event like Golden Hour is no joke.

“When you’re creating a space where art and freedom of expression are available and readily accessible to others, you will give them the inspiration to do that for others as well,” Young said.

“It’s not only just about us, I mean, like we play with a lot of great bands in the city. We try to bring a lot of people along with us,” Silas said.

According to Fox, July’s tech talk will feature RTA General Manager India Birdsong Terry and the CEOs of two e-mobility companies discussing the future of transit.

Two Feet, a New York-based soulful electronic artist, will play at sunset. The night always ends with a twilight DJ. On July 21, it’s electronic artist E-V.

Greyt Culture has featured hundreds of artists at its concerts. At these events, there’s also space for people to showcase their talents in art, fashion and their skills in the kitchen.

Colin Brown owns Farmers Feast, a Northeast Ohio-based hospitality service. He said Golden Hour is a chance for him to serve Clevelanders pasture-raised, farm-fresh food, mostly from his Medina County farm.

“This gives them like a pretty low entry point to say, ‘Oh, you know, I’m supporting a local farm or local farms’ in a way that’s meaningful, without having to like, you know, invest all this time and effort and from a kind of a standpoint that you can trust,” Brown said.

Golden Hour North Coast Harbor is a joint effort. Over 40 organizations are coming together so the show can go on.

“Greyt Culture is an art collaborative, and I call it a collaborative, not a collective, just because as a producer, myself, it’s all of the community of artists and entrepreneurs that we’re collaborating with,” Fox said. “No event that we ever have done is a presentation of one thing. It’s always collaborations with massive amounts of people.”

Tickets for Golden Hour at North Coast Harbor are available for purchase and start at 25 dollars.