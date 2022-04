CLEVELAND (WJW) — It is a unique friendship, now being displayed on a Cleveland Public Theater stage.

Nearly 100 years of life unpacked into a 90-minute play. It’s called “The Absolutely Amazing and True Adventures of Ms. Joan Evelyn Southgate.”

It is written and performed by Nina Domingue, 45, and chronicles Southgate’s life through her 519-mile walk across Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and Canada along the infamous Underground Railroad.

Watch the video above for more.