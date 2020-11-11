HUNTING VALLEY (WJW) — It’s a story about people helping people. High school students from University School are reaching out to senior citizens they don’t even know, making life better during this unprecedented time of uncertainty.
FOX 8’s Wayne Dawson continues our “Voices of Unity” project with a look at how social media is bridging the gap between generations in the video above.
Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- PNC offering reward after Shake Heights bank robbery
- New study says these venues have highest COVID-19 risk
- Cleveland sees record high of 146 new COVID-19 cases
- Voices of Unity: High school students help seniors stay connected
- Local man has near-death experience, undergoes COVID-19 miracle at Cleveland Clinic