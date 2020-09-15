Voices of Unity: Group of Cleveland women fighting for workplace diversity, inclusion

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — From health care to education to economics, a recent study has revealed the worst cities for African American women to live, work and thrive in the United States.

Cleveland is at the top of the list.

Fox 8’s Jennifer Jordan looks at one group of young women jump-starting an aggressive campaign in hopes of wiping out these troubling statistics.

The year 2020 is going to be remembered as a year of drastic change, from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to rallies and sometimes rioting in the streets protesting racial injustice. With that in mind, we here at Fox 8 News are striving to find uplifting stories of togetherness as part of our Voices of Unity project.

