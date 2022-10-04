NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A local business is not only serving up delicious coffee.

The shop is like any other, except for one thing: its employees.

Whole Latte Love Cafe is the brainchild of Beth Humbert, a vocational rehabilitation counselor by trade, helping people with disabilities find jobs for the past 20 years.

She said it was her 24-year-old daughter, Caitlyn, diagnosed with autism at just eight months old, who inspired her to open the cafe.

