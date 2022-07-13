MASSILLON, Ohio (WJW) — In the middle of downtown Massillon, a café is serving up nutritious food and mental health.

A chicken sandwich called, “I am strong,” or a smoothie called, “I am great,” are just a couple of options on the menu at Greatness Café.

Owner Cyrus Ausar wants people to have positive self-talk and says he insists customers say not just the description of the item but the actual name when ordering so they can practice being kind to themselves.

