(WJW) – “We have a message for the fans of Mushroom Kingdom.”

Nintendo made a major announcement Monday about the voice of Mario.

Nintendo said Charles Martinet, who has voiced Mario since 1996, was taking on a different role.

“Charles is now moving into the brand-new role of Mario Ambassador,” the company said.

Martinet began voicing Mario when “Super Mario 64” was released. He remained the voice for the games that followed, like “Mario Kart Wii” and “Mario Party Superstars.”

Nintendo did not announce a replacement.

“My new Adventure begins! You are all Numba One in my heart!” Martinet wrote on social media.