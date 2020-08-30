Visitors welcome! Maria’s Field of Hope in Avon beginning to bloom

AVON, Ohio (WJW) — The sunflowers at Maria’s Field of Hope in Avon are beginning to bloom!

Organizers shared a stunning sunset photo on Saturday giving the community a preview of what they can expect when they visit.

“Pets are welcome as long as they are well behaved and you can clean up after them. There is no admission to enter the field but we do accept donations. Help us bring more targeted, life-saving treatments to children battling glioma brain tumors.”

Maria’s Field of Hope is located at Chester Road and Jaycox Road. It is visible north of Interstate 90, between the Lear-Nagle and SR 83 exits.

There’s also a second location at Cedar Point out in Sandusky.

