CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Outdoor Fall RV Fest is back this week at the I-X Center.

The Great Lakes Recreational Vehicle Association, a non-profit organization that produces the Ohio RV Supershow, will hold the Fall RV Fest, presented by Progressive, on Thursday, September 7, through Sunday, September 10.

At the event, visitors can see more than 250 new RVs and some of the newest 2023 and 2024 models. There will also be family activities, vendors and food trucks.

Northeast Ohio RV dealers will be at the event, showing off the newest models and their features.

“Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of endless possibilities as you explore hundreds of new RVs, each offering unique features for the RV lifestyle,” Executive Director of GLRVA Amy Girton said. “Whether you’re an avid camper looking for your new RV, or an adventure seeker, or simply looking to enhance your RV experience, this is the event you’ve been waiting for.”

This year, guests will be able to shop for camping and RV gear including water and sanitation products, coolers, chairs, tables, Solo Stoves, RV covers and more.

Admission is $15 for adults and free for kids 12 and under, who will also receive a free pumpkin while supplies last.

On Thursday and Friday, all military, first responders and seniors who are 60 and older will get a buy-on-get-one admission to the event.

RV Fest hours:

Thursday and Friday: Noon – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Get your tickets for the Outdoor Fall RV Fest right here.