Virus-quieted oceans open window for Shark Week, which kicks off today

LOS ANGELES (AP/WJW) — As the coronavirus pandemic forced people to stay put, it gave sharks a travel passport and scientists a rare opportunity.
Ocean spots cleared of fishing boats and other intrusions saw increased and even unusual marine life behavior, and Discovery Channel’s Shark Week jumped through hoops to capitalize on the brief window.
The channel’s 32nd annual Shark Week slate includes a pair of shows taped earlier this year during the lull.
The virus-related shows are “Shark Lockdown,” airing at 10 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, and “Abandoned Waters,” airing 8 p.m. Eastern on Monday.
A record 24 shows are set to kick off during Shark Week, which starts today and continues through Aug. 16, including one that includes Mike Tyson (as seen in the video above).
The week-long celebration of all things shark, extends to Cleveland as well, with the Greater Cleveland Aquarium putting on Fin Fest.
