Virus claims life of 9-year-old elephant named Lucas at Toledo Zoo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WJW/AP) — The Toledo Zoo announced Wednesday that one of its own has passed away.

The African elephant named Lucas, who was just 9 years old, died following a short battle with the disease Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus (EEHV).

The zoo posted a video to social media Wednesday, as seen below, saying Lucas will be missed.

The zoo’s president and chief executive, Jeff Sailer, said the disease has struck elephants across the country in recent years. He said some have survived while others, including Lucas, have not.

Lucas was born June 3, 2011, and Sailer says he was named through a public contest “in grateful recognition of the support of the taxpayers here in Lucas County.”

Rest in peace, Lucas.