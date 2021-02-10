Virtual wedding company partnering with Fox 8 for ‘Bride, Groom & Zoom’ live ceremony Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8 News is partnering with a company called Wedfuly for the Bride, Groom and Zoom wedding Friday.

Caroline Creidenberg, founder and CEO of Wedfuly, spoke with us on Fox 8 News in the Morning Wednesday on what the company offers.

Creidenberg has assigned Callaway Whitesell as the lead virtual wedding coordinator of Friday’s wedding on Fox 8 News in the Morning.

The winning couple that will wed are Adam Haas and Amy Fixel.

The happy couple met around Valentine’s Day three years ago in Crocker Park after meeting on an online dating app.

Haas proposed to Fixel by the Christmas tree in Crocker Park on Dec. 4.

Haas submitted the winning entry.

Stay tuned to Fox 8 News and Fox8.com throughout the week for special previews on what you can expect during the special day.

We would like to thank, Wedfuly, for partnering with us for the ‘live’ zoom wedding.