CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The coronavirus pandemic has hit the economy hard.

In Ohio, 1.3 million people have lost their jobs in the last 12 weeks.

OhioMeansJobs|Cleveland-Cuyahoga County (OMJ CC) is hosting a virtual job fair Monday June 15 through Friday June 19.

Call (216)978-1375 if you need help getting online access.

Otherwise you can go to this website and register.

OMJ|CC’s first Virtual Job Fair starts on Monday, June 15th at 9:00 am! You must be registered to attend this event. Please click the link below to complete registration and participate! 💼



💻https://t.co/jjstExd1Lo pic.twitter.com/0589HzpwAp — OhioMeansJobs Cleveland Cuyahoga County (@OMJCleCuy) June 12, 2020

Click here for more job resources in Ohio