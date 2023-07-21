VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police have charged a woman with murder in connection to the death of her husband.

Police say it happened Monday afternoon on the 5000 block of Bardith Circle, near Northampton Boulevard. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 37-year-old Calvin Wang dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Court documents show while police were called on Monday, Calvin Wang’s death occurred two days prior on Saturday.

Homicide detectives arrested his wife 30-year-old Christina Wang and charged her with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Virginia Beach Circuit Court records state Calvin Wang filed for divorce on July 7, 2022. The couple was married in 2016 and have a son. The divorce was pending.

Days before Calvin Wang’s murder, Christina Wang posted a Bumble profile photo of Calvin on the Facebook group “Are We Dating the Same Guy?” stating “this is my husband Calvin. If you see him on this app or any of the others please know that he is married and please let me know if he matches/chats with you.”

People at the Lake Smith complex told 10 On Your Side off camera they’ve seen the couple and their child around before.

Wang is currently being held at the Virginia Beach City Jail. She is next scheduled to appear in court on July 26.