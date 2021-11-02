Virgin Mary statue stolen from Cleveland church

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Virgin Mary statue that’s belonged to the St John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Cleveland for decades has been stolen.

The statue has been on parish grounds on Independance Road for over 60 years.

According to Father Robert Jasany, the statue went missing over the weekend, which left him deeply saddened.

“We are hoping that whoever stole this statue will return it to its rightful place. It is part of our history and it is greatly missed,” Father Jasany said.

Police are helping with the effort to return the statue to its pedestal.