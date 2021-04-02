Viral sensation April the giraffe has died

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WJW)– April the giraffe, who captivated the Internet with her lengthy pregnancy in 2017, has died.

Animal Adventure Park, April’s home in Harpursville, New York, said she was humanely euthanized Friday morning because of worsening arthritis.

“We grieve with her many fans, near and far, as we say goodbye to the giraffe that can be credited with making a foothold for giraffe and giraffe conservation awareness in the 21st century,” the park said on Facebook.

The giraffe was 20 years old. She will be cremated and her remains will be returned to Animal Adventure Park.

“Both teams have made every possible effort to keep her comfortable and prolong her life while managing her condition. Over the past year, accommodations were made and treatments performed, including yard substrate changes, installation of a state-of-the-art padded barn flooring system, coupled with farrier work, dietary and medical changes. April’s most recent veterinary exam identified the acceleration of April’s condition, prompting the determination that euthanasia was the humane and appropriate course of action,” Animal Adventure Park said.

Millions watched the final stages of April’s pregnancy in 2017, sparking memes, parodies and marketing promotions. People also closely followed the birth of her calf in 2019.