[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A fugitive wanted in “violent and reckless” crimes, who authorities say blasted victims with a sawed-off shotgun, was apprehended by federal agents one day after a $10,000 reward was offered for tips.

Lorenzo Watson, 56, was arrested Friday afternoon at a home in the 1200 block of East 125th Street by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

On Thursday, authorities announced a $10,000 reward for tips leading to Watson’s arrest. New tips received after that media briefing helped officers locate him, according to the release.

Watson reportedly attempted to hide in the attic of the home but eventually complied when authorities brought out a police K9, according to the release.

“Crimestoppers of Cuyahoga County is integral partner to all law enforcement agencies across Cuyahoga County,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott is quoted in the release. “This suspect was a violent menace to our communities and with the help of Crimestoppers and the public he will be behind bars for a very long time.”

Authorities also arrested a woman at the residence who was wanted by Cleveland police on a warrant, according to the release. Another woman was arrested by housing authority police on charges of obstruction of justice and attempting to hide Watson.

Lorenzo Watson (Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office)

Watson was wanted on a charge of aggravated murder with a firearm specification, two counts of felonious assault with a firearm specification, felonious assault, aggravated menacing and having weapons while under disability, authorities said Thursday.

According to Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority, Watson shot a man in the back with a sawed-off shotgun in the parking lot of an apartment building on June 11 in the area of 129th Street and Superior Avenue. The victim of the shooting sustained serious injuries.

According to the East Cleveland Police Department, Watson shot a man in the stomach with a sawed-off shotgun on June 12 on Delmont Avenue. That victim is still hospitalized. Police said he also fatally shot a man in the face with a sawed-off shotgun on July 6 along Terrace Road.

According to the Cleveland Heights Police Department, Watson beat a man with a sledgehammer on June 20 on Glenmont Avenue. That victim is still hospitalized, authorities said Thursday.

Cuyahoga County court records show Watson was indicted in late June on attempted murder, felonious assault and a weapons charge. No future court dates have been set.