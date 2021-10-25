Violence on the rise at Bedford High School; students going remote until Wednesday

BEDFORD, Ohio (WJW) — The Bedford City School District, in a statement, told FOX 8 it is moving high school students to remote learning through Wednesday, possibly longer, in response to recent fights and threats of violence among students.

Administration is taking this time to revamp security procedures. Students are expected to follow these upgraded safety measures when they return, according to the district’s statement.

The district said several students face discipline as a result of the violence.

“The decision to move the high school to virtual learning temporarily was not made lightly, but we must make the safety and security of our students and staff a top priority,” the district said.

