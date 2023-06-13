CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A new cruise ship called the Viking Polaris is docking in Cleveland.

Tuesday morning, county and city leaders made a ceremonial plague exchange with the captain of Viking Polaris, a newly built 400-guest cruise ship, docked along the shores of Lake Erie.

“We all know the Viking line by its commercials. We see the international tourism that they draw, but for us in Cleveland, this little bit of a ‘Back to the Future’ moment,” said Cuyahoga County executive Chris Ronayne. “We use to have a lot of pleasure ships coming onto the Cleveland shores a century ago. Thanks to the Port of Cleveland, they have grown since 2017, 700%.”

The Viking Polaris visit is part of its new Great Lakes collection itinerary.

It features many dining options, lounges, pools, spa and a theater room. One of its largest cabins is the size of a downtown Cleveland loft.

The average price per guest is between $10,000 to $15,000 and passengers must be at least 18 to board.

“This is the scene that testifies to the vision and hard work that has transformed Cleveland into a city that shines on the national stage,” said Austin Davis, senior policy advisor to Mayor Justin Bibb.

This is the first of eight Viking stops in Cleveland this year, pumping millions of dollars into the local economy.

Shore excursions for Viking guests include a tour of downtown, an arts tour including the cultural gardens and museums, a food tour and a hike through the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

An estimated 170,000 thousand passengers are expected to tour our area for a total economic impact of nearly $1.5 million annually.

“The average passenger spends between $150 to $200 when they visit our city. When we got on the boat today, the passengers were already out experiencing our city,” Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin said.