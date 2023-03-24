CLEVELAND (WJW) – Family and friends will hold a vigil Friday, ten years after Aliza Sherman was brutally murdered outside of her divorce attorney’s office. The search for her killer has never ceased.

Aliza Sherman was a mother, nurse and beloved friend. Her murder here outside Erieview Plaza has never made sense to those who knew and loved her.

“She loved the saying Gandhi be the change you wish to see in the world. She raised us to be difference makers,” said Jennifer Sherman, Aliza Sherman’s daughter.

Thursday night her family, who remains committed to seeing this through, committed to another effort, one Aliza profoundly believed in, inspiring change. They created an Aliza Sherman fund to help support the needs of Cleveland Clinic patients and caregivers who have experienced violence.

Her family remains undeterred in their quest for justice while also working to keep her legacy alive.

Aliza Sherman, 53, was stabbed to death Sunday, March 24, 2013 in front of Erieview Plaza in downtown Cleveland, where she was scheduled to meet with her divorce attorney.

Surveillance video captured a hooded figure running from the scene, but no suspects have been identified.

Her divorce attorney, Greg Moore, was indicted in early 2016 on charges including but not limited to tampering with evidence, telecommunications fraud, making terroristic threats and inducing panic related to bomb threats called into local courts.

In 2017, Moore pleaded guilty to felony inducing panic and misdemeanor falsification and was sentenced to 180 days in Cuyahoga County Jail, three years probation and 350 hours of community service.

Aliza Sherman’s family and friends will gather for a vigil at Erieview Plaza on Friday at 5 p.m.

Anyone with information about Aliza’s murder is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. A $100,000 reward is being offered in the case.