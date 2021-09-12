Vigil to be held for victims in suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake

Avon Lake police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide suicide on English Turn. 4 people, 2 adults and 2 children were found in the home. ( courtesy WJW)

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – A vigil is being held in Avon Lake Sunday evening to pray for the victims in a suspected murder-suicide that happened last week.

Avon Lake police say two children, two adults and a dog were found dead inside a home on English Turn.

Investigators identified them as Grant Hull, 6; Garrett Hull, 9; Heidi Hull, 46; and, Jeffrey Hull, 50.

Police were called to the home at around 1:18 p.m. Tuesday. According to an incident report, a colleague of Heidi Hull called police to request a welfare check after Heidi missed a conference call.

Avon Lake police say when officers arrived, the home’s front door was locked and they saw the victims when they looked through the home’s back windows.

Police said they all had suffered gunshot wounds.

According to police, they suspect Jeffrey Hull killed his wife, children and dog before taking his own life. They are not sure when the shootings happened.

The vigil will be held at 7 p.m. on the lawn of Anchor Church, which is across from Erieview Elementary.

Everyone from the community is welcome to attend.