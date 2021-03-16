Live video: Vigil at Parma bar where two were shot and killed

PARMA, Ohio (WJW)– There will be a candlelight vigil outside the Parma bar where two men were shot and killed early Saturday morning.

Police were called to Rookies Sports Bar and Grill on Pearl Road shortly after 2 a.m.

Sean Acierno, 29, was walking through the parking lot when he was shot, according to Parma police. Timoteo “Tim” Cruz, a Cuyahoga County corrections officer who was working security, fired at the suspect before he was also shot.

Acierno and Cruz died, while the suspect suffered a gunshot wound and escaped in a getaway car. Parma police said Cruz likely saved additional lives.

Brothers Juan Carlos Perez, 27, and Luis Carlos Candelairo, 30, are charged with aggravated murder. They will appear in Parma Municipal Court Wednesday morning.