Mentor native killed in Colorado shooting remembered

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW)– Several people gathered Saturday morning to remember Mentor native Lynn Murray.

She was one of the 10 people killed when a gunman opened fire inside a Boulder, Colorado grocery store on Monday.

The vigil at Mentor High School stressed the importance of living in the moment and not living in fear.

“This grief is deep and real, but the hope is even deeper and more real,” one speaker said.

Murray was a member of the Mentor High School class of 1977. She leaves behind a husband and two children.