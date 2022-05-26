CLEVELAND (WJW)– Family and friends will hold a vigil for a 14-year-old girl who was shot and killed in Cleveland.

Abe’bre’anna M. Jackson was lying in bed at about midnight Monday when her home on Columbia Avenue near East 102nd Street was riddled with bullets.

Abe’bre’anna was a student at Franklin D Roosevelt Academy and her family said she loved being a big sister.

The vigil and balloon release is at 5 p.m. Thursday at the gazebo across from the tennis courts at East 105th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.