Vigil planned after one killed, 17 injured in Cleveland shooting

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A large turnout is expected for a vigil on Cleveland’s east side Monday night.

The Cleveland Division of Police said East 93rd Street will be closed to traffic from Aetna Road to Prince Avenue, beginning at 6 p.m. The vigil is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Officers responded to a party at East 93rd Street near Reno Avenue Saturday night where a fight broke out involving multiple motorcycle clubs.

Eighteen people were shot, including Lee Dickson, who was an innocent bystander. Dickson, described as a businessman and role model, died of his injuries.

Continuing coverage of this story here