BLUFFTON, Ohio (WJW) – A vigil is being held Friday evening to honor the Bluffton police officer who was hit and killed while authorities were trying to apprehend three suspects.

Officer Dominic Francis, 42, was putting down stop sticks on Interstate 75 in Hancock County early Thursday morning when he was hit by a car of fleeing suspects.

It started at about 2 a.m. Thursday when troopers spotted a speeding car on Route 23 and were unable to stop the vehicle. According to the highway patrol, the car continued to flee on I-75.

After hitting the officer, the three suspects ran away from the vehicle. Then, at about 3 a.m., a car was stolen on County Road 39.

Throughout the day on Thursday, authorities arrested three suspects.

The vigil is being held at 5:30 p.m. at Bluffton Presbyterian Church.