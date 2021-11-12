Vigil held for woman tortured, murdered and left in burned out home in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A candlelight vigil is being held to remember a woman whose body was found in an abandoned house in East Cleveland.

Six people are in custody and police are searching for at least one more in the torture and murder of 22-year-old Alishah Pointer.

This horrific crime has rocked the entire community.

East Cleveland police say a group of men and women lured pointer out of her home last week, took her to several different locations, tortured and murdered her.

Her body was found Tuesday in a burned out house here on Savannah Avenue in East Cleveland.

Six suspects are in custody, including Indya Pauldo, Anthony Bryant, Brittany Smith, Destiny Henderson, Portia Williams and Nathaniel Poke, Jr.

Brittany Smith

Indya Pauldo

Nathaniel Poke, Jr.

Portia Williams

Destiny Henderson,

Anthony Bryant

Police are still looking for one more suspect –18-year-old Hakeem Ali Shomo.

Hakeem Ali Shomo

Police say there may be additional suspects.

The East Cleveland police chief tells FOX 8 the suspects thought Pointer had information about a suspect involved in another crime that happened Nov. 2 in Cleveland and they were trying to force her to talk.

Alishah’s family says she had a ‘helping spirit.’

The candlelight vigil begins at 5 p.m., and there will be a balloon release at 5:30 p.m.