AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A vigil was held Monday evening for a 7-year-old child who was shot at an Akron park over the weekend and is still in the hospital in need of more surgery.

The boy, identified as second grader Tyren Thompson by the Akron Public School District, was one of two people struck in the shooting at Lane Field around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, police found a 19-year-old man and Thompson had been hit by bullets. At last check, the child was listed as being in serious, though stable condition following an initial surgery.

Akron police told FOX 8 Monday an investigation has still not led to any arrests and they need the public’s help.

Photo courtesy Akron Public Schools

Councilman Shammas Malik, who is also running for Akron mayor, said the incident took place during a pee wee football game.

“I share the frustration, sadness, and outrage that I hear in the community,” Malik said in a tweet. “As I said just a few days ago, our young people deserve to live and to thrive, and that is my highest priority.”

Akron’s mayor Daniel Horrigan spoke out against the violence that took place over the weekend, releasing the following statement:

We are heartbroken and outraged by the gun violence incident yesterday at Lane Field which has left a 7-year-old child in serious condition, as well as a 19-year-old with injuries. Enough is enough. This cannot be considered normal, and we cannot be complacent as a community with this type of behavior. Thoughts and prayers won’t end the violence. It will be the actions of our residents, parents, coaches, teachers, elected officials, pastors, and beyond all working together that makes the difference. Our youth need to understand that there are consequences to their actions and sometimes those consequences impact people they had no intention of involving. A 7-year-old innocent child is in the hospital when they should be getting ready to go back to school. We need our community to come together. If you know something, say something.

During the vigil, people from across the community came together to hold hands and pray for those affected by the weekend’s violence.

WJW photo

WJW photo

Those who may have any information about any of the shootings are asked to call authorities at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.