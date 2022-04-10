AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Family and friends gathered Sunday to remember 50-year-old Tina Case. Case was shot and killed Thursday night. She leaves behind two daughters and four grandchildren.

“She was the funniest person,” said Gabriel Case, Tina’s daughter. “She was the sweetest lady and she was so genuine. People loved her spirit.”

WJW photo

Akron police say Case was sitting in her car outside her home on Koerber Avenue when she was killed just before 11 p.m. They say it appears the suspect knew Case and may have waited for her to return home before ambushing her as she pulled into the driveway. Police were quickly able to identify a person of interest but they are still actively looking for that person.

“We’re getting justice for my mom,” said Danielle Case, Tina’s daughter. “We’re coming and justice will be served. It wasn’t your place. It wasn’t for you and you took advantage.”

Case’s daughters say their mother was so kind and genuine and didn’t have any enemies. They say they were shocked to hear the news Thursday night and now their lives have been turned upside down.

“Devastation,” said Danielle Case.

“We’re definitely devastated,” added Gabriel Case. “We lost our world. This is all we had and now we don’t know what to do right now.”

Police say while there appears to be only one shooter, the person of interest may not have been alone that night. They are pleading for anyone with information to contact them immediately.

Case’s daughters are also asking for help.

“Any information,” said Gabriel Case. “I don’t care if it’s the slightest thing. A car, a name, anything. It doesn’t matter at this point. “